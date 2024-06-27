Credit: NBC Sports

As we get closer to the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, NBC, the broadcast home of the games, has released more information as to some of the high-profile names that will aid in the network’s coverage. And on Wednesday, the network announced a rebranded primetime studio show that will recap the biggest moments throughout the 16-day event.

The show, which is set to be called Primetime in Paris, will be hosted by Mike Tirico and will “cover the biggest stars and competitions with limited commercial interruption,” according to an NBC press release.

Tirico will be joined on “most nights” according to the press release by popular rap artist Snoop Dogg, who will help report on the biggest events each day.

The show will feature several selling points for viewers, including showcasing gold medal victories within the first ten minutes of the show each day, and the ‘Event of the Night’, in the third hour of the show.

Robert Hyland, who will produce the show throughout the Summer Games, issued a statement on what to expect from the show, saying it will be “unlike any previous Olympic primetime show in U.S. television history”.

“Primetime in Paris will be unlike any previous Olympic primetime show in U.S. television history,” said Hyland. “We are going to be highly imaginative in our approach, distilling the best-of-the-best from each day’s events and telling those stories in a unique way. You may know what happened, but we’ll tell you how and why it happened, and complete the stories each night with additional context beyond the action. Whether it’s Snoop Dogg at gymnastics or an Olympian providing an exclusive first-person perspective as they achieve their lifelong dream, Primetime in Paris will be must-see TV every night.”

[NBC Sports]