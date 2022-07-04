While Premier League broadcasts on NBC will sound a bit different next season following Peter Drury’s replacement of Arlo White as the company’s primary play by play voice, the studio coverage will retain a familiar face.

Per a report from The Athletic, Rebecca Lowe has agreed to a new deal with NBC Sports that will keep her as the host of Premier League studio coverage for the foreseeable future.

The Athletic has learned that Lowe’s contract with NBC Sports will track in years with the company’s recent deal with the Premier League that runs until the end of the 2027-28 season. Last November, NBC Sports extended its partnership with the Premier League to exclusively broadcast games in the U.S. The new six-year deal will run from the start of the 2022-23 season until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

Back in 2016, Lowe signed a new six-year deal with NBC that ran through this summer, the end of NBC’s previous rights deal with the Premier League. With NBC re-upping for another six years, Lowe will be sticking around for awhile longer, much to the joy and relief of stateside Premier League viewers.

In addition to her work on Premier League coverage, Lowe has served as a studio host for NBC’s Summer and Winter Olympics coverage, a role she is expected to maintain going forward. Additionally, The Athletic reports that Lowe will have some sort of role on NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage going forward.

This seems like an all-around great move for NBC. Lowe is awesome at her job, and there might have been a minor fan revolt if she wasn’t behind the desk of Premier League coverage this fall.

[The Athletic]