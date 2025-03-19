Photo Credit: NBA Inside Stuff via YouTube

The highlight show NBA Inside Stuff became must-see TV for a generation of fans, and that iconic show might be primed for a comeback.

CNBC’s Alex Sherman reported Wednesday that the NBA has filed a pair of trademark applications related to NBA Inside Stuff. The original show debuted in 1990 and ran on NBC and ABC through 2006. A rebooted version ran on NBA TV from 2013-16.

Scoop with @JGolden5: The NBA has filed trademarks for “NBA Inside Stuff” as NBC considers bringing back a refreshed version of the once-iconic show to go along with the return of the NBA on NBC next season.https://t.co/V2Qu1QzieP — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) March 19, 2025



Sherman reported that a source said NBC is considering a “refreshed version” of the show. NBC will begin its 11-year broadcast deal with the NBA next season and has already been loading up on talent for its roster, bringing in stars such as Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle and Reggie Miller.

The network is already running promos for its coverage.

Of course, the sports TV landscape looks vastly different today than when the show originally aired. Ahmad Rashad and Willow Bay were the most prominent hosts, although Grant Hill and Summer Sanders also had long runs with the program.

The internet and social media have made highlights shows a relic from the past, as shown by the demise of properties such as ESPN’s Baseball Tonight. Sherman said the trademark filings show the league is eyeing both a TV show and merchandise. Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney, said that could mean a show on YouTube or TikTok rather than linear TV.

“This is great intellectual property for the league,” Gerben told Sherman. “I think it makes a lot of business sense right now.”