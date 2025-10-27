Credit: Deadline

Charlie Jablonski, a veteran production technology executive who worked and consulted for NBC Sports’ Olympics coverage for 36 years, died unexpectedly at age 69 this weekend.

Jablonski served as VP of Engineering and Technology at NBC Sports, where he led the network through numerous Olympics and World Cups, winning 12 Emmy awards along the way, including for innovation during the 1996 Olympics. After a 16-year career at NBC Sports, Jablonski began serving as an adviser and consultant to the network, having transitioned to an executive role at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Per an obituary authored by Ken Kerschbaumer of Sports Video Group, an industry site covering broadcast production, “Jablonski was at the center of transitions like the move to HDTV, stereo audio, Surround Sound, digital formats, and advances in transmission, IP, and many other areas.”

As one might imagine, such areas of expertise are especially important for an Olympic production, where any number of events can be underway at a given time across various venues.

“Charlie’s uncanny technical acumen was not only relied upon by NBC, but he was often called upon by the Organizing Committees and the Olympic Host Broadcaster in both the power design phase and execution,” NBC Sports SVP, Engineering and Technology Darryl Jefferson told Sports Video Group. “Charlie loved the Olympics; he loved the technical complexity and challenge, and he loved the unique camaraderie we feel in the Olympic trenches, and he did it always with his wry sense of humor. Walking the hallways of the Milan IBC (International Broadcast Center) will be a bit different without the constant presence of Charlie, but his wisdom and influence will no doubt continue to keep the engines running and the troops smiling.”

Executives like Jablonski can often go underappreciated in sports broadcasting, especially for those of us on the outside looking in. However, that shouldn’t discount the influence and importance Jablonski and others like him have on the industry.

“Anyone who worked alongside Charlie for as little as a single meeting was instantly familiar with his superior technical intellect, quick wit, and skeptical humor,” NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “A legend in sports television, broadcast engineering, and the leadership of our Academy, he dedicated countless hours to the integrity of the Emmy competitions, the advancement of our industry, and the mentorship of those he championed.”