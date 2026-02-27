Credit: NBC

NBC announced an upcoming NBA on NBC throwback broadcast on Thursday that will include 1990s broadcast icons such as Bob Costas, Mike Fratello, Doug Collins, Jim Gray, Isiah Thomas, P.J. Carlesimo, and even ESPN’s Hannah Storm.

One name not included: Peter Vecsey.

The longtime NBA columnist was known for his work as a reporter and analyst during the NBA on NBC heyday.

After NBC Sports posted a press release about the broadcast on X on Thursday night, Vecsey responded to the account in disappointment.

“WOW!! That’s complete disrespect!!”

WOW!! That’s complete disrespect!! — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) February 26, 2026

Vecsey claims that NBC didn’t even approach him about the broadcast.

Nope. — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) February 27, 2026

This isn’t the first time that Vecsey has voiced frustration about not being contacted about potential participation in a high-profile NBA production. In 2020, Vescsey called ESPN “stupid” for being left out of The Last Dance, the ESPN Films and Netflix 10-episode docuseries about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

“ESPN never called me about The Last Dance,” Vecsey told The Boston Globe in 2020.”It’s absolutely amazing to me that they could be that stupid. I had so many inside stories that were printed that they are not even going to address it. It’s amazing.”

Vecsey was never afraid to be very honest — and sometimes combative — in his reporting, writing, and commentary (and in social media posts he shouldn’t have sent).

In 2009, Vecsey received the Curt Gowdy Media Award, given annually by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to outstanding basketball writers and broadcasters.

The NBA on NBC throwback broadcast will feature the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, March 3.