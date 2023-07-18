Photo Credit: NBC/Peacock

For the first time since its launch in the summer of 2020, Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, will be raising its prices.

The prices will raise by either $1 or $2 per month, depending on which service a user subscribes to.

Todd Spangler of Variety reported the specifics of the price increase.

“Starting at midnight ET Monday evening, NBCU will notify existing Peacock customers that their rates will be increasing as of next month,” Spangler said. “Effective Aug. 17, for existing users on their next billing cycle and immediately for new customers, the price of Peacock Premium (with ads) will increase by $1, to $5.99 per month, and Peacock Premium Plus (which is mostly commercial-free) will rise $2, to $11.99 per month.”

Peacock is the exclusive home of MLB Sunday Leadoff has been the sole broadcast of a Notre Dame football broadcast in the 2021 and 2022 seasons and will have another in 2023. It additionally hosts WWE Premium Live Events (FKA, pay-per views).

Spangler detailed all of Peacock’s sports coverage.

“Peacock’s lineup includes more than 5,000 hours of live sports, which NBCU says gives it the most live sports of any direct-to-consumer streaming service in the U.S. Sports content on Peacock includes the FIFA Women’s World Cup (July), Sunday Night Football, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (January 2024), Premier League soccer, Big 10 football (beginning fall 2023), Notre Dame football and WWE’s SummerSlam.”

[Variety.com]