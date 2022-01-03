Roughly a month away from the 2022 Winter Olympics, NBC has announced a trio of new documentaries centered around the games, which will air on Peacock.

The first doc is entitled Meddling, a four-part series that centers around the 2002 figure skating scandal. Tara Lipinski and Todd Kapostasy (who previously directed the Dennis Rodman 30 for 30) serve as executive producers, and the first two episodes will premiere on January 6th.

Here’s a trailer.

The second doc is Picabo, and (unsurprisingly) focuses on the life of Picabo Street. Lindsey Vonn and Frank Marshall are the co-directors and executive producers of the film, which “provides an intimate look at Street’s fascinating life,” and also touches on her 2015 arrest. It premieres on January 21st.

Here’s a trailer.

The final doc is called American Rock Stars, and is narrated by Nick Offerman. The four-part series spotlights the 2018 US men’s gold medal curling team, and is directed by Scott Boggins (a producer on several of HBO’s 24/7 series). All four parts will be available on January 26th.

Here’s a trailer.

I’m actually reasonably interested in all three of these. Peacock seems to be off to a strong start in the sports documentary department in 2022, with the Joe Montana series also premiering this week. I don’t know about *four parts* for the figure skating and curling series, but I guess it’s better to have too much content rather than not enough.

