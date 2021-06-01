On Tuesday, NBC Sports announced that The Greatest Race, a documentary focusing on the 4×100 swimming relay race at the 2008 Olympics, would premiere on Peacock June 10th.

You’re probably all somewhat familiar with the race itself, which featured a frantic wild leg from Jason Lezak, sealing another gold medal for Michael Phelps.

The Greatest Race, the latest Peacock original sports documentary, will explore one of the most unbelievable moments in Olympics history, including the greatest relay split of all time the 4×100 men’s team relay during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Team USA’s Michael Phelps, Garrett Weber-Gale, Cullen Jones, and Jason Lezak trailed France, the strong favorite coming into the Games. In the final leg, 32-year-old Lezak from Team USA was losing ground to Alain Bernard, the 100m freestyle world record holder and anchor of the French team. Then, the impossible happened, Lezak swam the fastest relay split ever at 46.06. The race kept alive Michael Phelps’ astonishing pursuit of a record 8 gold medals in 8 events at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

And if you’ve never seen the race and don’t want to wait a week for the doc…

All eight swimmers from both the French and American teams will be featured in the film, along with announcers Alexandre Boyon and Rowdy Gaines.

Earlier this year, Peacock also rolled out a three-part Michael Phelps docuseries, featuring Phelps watching and discussing all of his Olympics races and gold medals.