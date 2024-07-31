Katie Ledecky performing in the 1500-meter freestyle event at the 2024 Paris Olympics Photo Credit: NBC
Wednesday’s Women’s 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Paris Olympics featured a dominant gold medal victory from Team USA’s Katie Ledecky that forced NBC’s hand in terms of what camera angles were used during the race.

Ledecky finished the event with a time of 15:30:02, ten seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Anastasia Kirpichnikova of France. She was so far ahead that by the time she had finished, Kirpichnikova was no longer in the frame.

This was despite the fact that NBC, the broadcast home of the Olympics, opted to go to an All-22 camera angle during the event to try and keep all of the swimmers in the frame.

A video of the finish shared by NBC Olympics and Paralympics on X shows just how impressive of a result it was for the eighth gold medal of her Olympic career.

For reference, this exact camera angle was used by Fox during the 2024 Copa América in an attempt to show viewers the entire half of the field.

Viewers watching the event were amazed by Ledecky’s performance but were perhaps even more shocked because of the All-22 camera angle highlighting just how lopsided the race truly was.

Perhaps the craziest thing about this showing from Katie Ledecky is that this wasn’t even close to her fastest finish in the event. She owns the 20 fastest times recorded in the 1500-meter freestyle, but this was just her eighth fastest time ever.

