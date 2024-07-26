Sports media covering the Paris Olympics opening had to deal with heavy rain that created surreal working conditions. Photo Credit: Devin Heroux, CBC

Heavy rain during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony annoyed athletes and the hordes of fans in attendance. But it created surreal and difficult working conditions for NBC’s production team and other sports media.

This one image, shared by CBC’s Devin Heroux, tells the soggy story. These reporters were not in some cushy media center, but out in the rain, covered in plastic and/or umbrellas, trying to work.

Bless all the print journalists who are all under their ponchos, typing on their computers and making deadline in the rain here at the opening ceremony. That’s dedication. pic.twitter.com/XccDAOiwjt — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 26, 2024



What did that scene look like at the individual work stations? Just imagine working in this situation.

My neighbor is typing through standing water on his laptop. We’re still in the B’s in the country roll call. pic.twitter.com/yOSbC1Vsr8 — Zack Pierce (@ZPathletic) July 26, 2024

NBC’s production crew had a tough task throughout the event, with the rain clouding camera lenses and causing a distraction during interviews.

The rain is really ruining camera shots. Don’t they have a hood for the camera ?

Team USA at the end 🇺🇸#Paris2024 #Olympics #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/jYWjKb26d2 — Ꮃꭺꮮꮮ Ꮪꭲꭱꭼꭼꭲ Ꮪꮋꭼꭼꭲ (@wallstreetsheet) July 26, 2024

I think the rain is giving the French and the NBC folks fits. Only so much you can do with camera lenses and that much water🤦🏽 pic.twitter.com/wAVzI6cnDk — LBJ📺📻 (@lbjnola) July 26, 2024

Paris spent so much time, money and effort ensuring this would be an amazing TV product Too bad they didn’t consult with a @LocalTVSPXPrbs who shoots football in the rain 20 games a year — could’ve made it look better — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) July 26, 2024

If someone could just invent a camera lens that stops rain drops just sitting there. Feel sorry for the #OlympicOpeningCeremony camera crews 🌧️☔️ — Julie Ritson (@juleslenshen) July 26, 2024

Some people were well prepared for the elements. Shout out to Snoop Dogg.

A little rain never stopped Snoop Dogg. 😮‍💨 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/nlMDTlYnfV — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024



Some people thought the rain actually enhanced the opening ceremony’s aura.

The rain coming down during the cauldron lighting at the #Paris2024 Olympics is magical. Straight out of a Hollywood movie. Paris living up to the hype tonight. — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) July 26, 2024

Even for an Olympics opening that featured bizarre scenes such as a beheaded Marie Antoinette figure singing and a trip through the city’s spooky catacombs, the heavy rain will be one of the most enduring images.

[Zack Pierce, The Athletic]