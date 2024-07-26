Paris Olympic opening rain Sports media covering the Paris Olympics opening had to deal with heavy rain that created surreal working conditions. Photo Credit: Devin Heroux, CBC
NBCOlympicsBy Arthur Weinstein on

Heavy rain during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony annoyed athletes and the hordes of fans in attendance. But it created surreal and difficult working conditions for NBC’s production team and other sports media.

This one image, shared by CBC’s Devin Heroux, tells the soggy story. These reporters were not in some cushy media center, but out in the rain, covered in plastic and/or umbrellas, trying to work.


What did that scene look like at the individual work stations? Just imagine working in this situation.

NBC’s production crew had a tough task throughout the event, with the rain clouding camera lenses and causing a distraction during interviews.

Some people were well prepared for the elements. Shout out to Snoop Dogg.


Some people thought the rain actually enhanced the opening ceremony’s aura.

Even for an Olympics opening that featured bizarre scenes such as a beheaded Marie Antoinette figure singing and a trip through the city’s spooky catacombs, the heavy rain will be one of the most enduring images.

[Zack Pierce, The Athletic]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein