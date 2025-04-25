Photo credit: Morning Joe

Pablo Torre is about to find out.

After leaving his staff post at ESPN, Pablo Torre has spent the last few years figuring out where he fits in the current sports media landscape. At Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media, he’s been able to seamlessly blend sports, politics, and investigative reporting into his Pablo Torre Finds Out show.

Since leaving the confines of Bristol, Torre has dove headfirst into tackling obscure internet subcultures while exploring the crossroads of sports and society.

He’s been able to do that at Meadowlark, and now at MSNBC, where his role has expanded since his show earned the Edward R. Murrow Award for Sports Reporting for his coverage of a transgender teenage athlete.

Torre has since become a regular fixture on Morning Joe, even stepping in as a guest host this past week. What started as occasional pundit appearances has evolved into a consistent role, including a spot at Stephanie Ruhle’s roundtable discussing the 2024 Presidential Election.

According to a new 4,000-word Politico profile on MSNBC’s future, Torre is reportedly a real contender for a full-time co-host role on Morning Joe, especially if NBC News claims current third-chair Willie Geist for themselves once MSNBC leaves the NBCUniversal mothership amid the cable channel’s impending spinoff.

Lachlan Cartwright reports that Geist is likely the rare talent that will still appear on both NBC News and MSNBC following the spinoff, but Torre could be a candidate for his Morning Joe gig if that doesn’t work out.

“The fate of Willie Geist — who does double duties on Morning Joe and the weekend edition of The Today Show — has been decided. Geist is too much of a talent for either network to pass up, and he’ll be the rare instance of split custody after the SpinCo divorce. He has been featuring more prominently on NBC of late, filling in for Kelly Clarkson on the red carpet for SNL’s 50th. But he has been a fixture on Morning Joe for years and Scarborough and Brzezinski would struggle to adequately replace him in the third chair. Should there be a last-minute snafu with Geist, I’m told both Joe and Mika are fans of sportswriter and podcaster Pablo Torre, who has been featured more regularly on Morning Joe.”

Shortly after the election, Torre joined Morning Joe to discuss the exodus from Elon Musk’s X to the Bluesky platform. In February, he appeared alongside Nicolle Wallace on Deadline: White House to address the conflict of interest involving the Saudi government, golf, and Donald Trump’s financial interests, with sportswashing now making its way into the Oval Office.

Most recently, including his appearances when filling in for Geist last week, Torre has spoken out against the harmful deportations carried out by the Trump administration.

With his growing presence on Morning Joe, Torre’s next move seems less about finding out and more about following the time-honored tradition of sports opinionists transitioning to political punditry.