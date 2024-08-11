Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

By all accounts, NBC Sports hit it out of the park with their coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which ended on Sunday.

Sure there were some mistakes and issues along the way, but that will happen with this kind of sprawling production.

Thanks to Gold Zone, Primetime in Paris, and the works of Snoop Dogg, it’s likely to go down as one of the most memorable Summer Games in some time.

The games also united many viewers in unexpected ways, such as the refreshing lack of sports betting commercials. And while NBC trotted out many celebrities and network talents during their Olympic run, they also appeared to unite viewers in the feeling that Jimmy Fallon can go away now.

The NBC late-night host has been an ongoing presence throughout the Paris Games, notably appearing on the court following Team USA’s win over France for the men’s basketball gold medal on Saturday.

Fallon joined Mike Tirico Sunday to schmooze about his experience at the Olympics, doing the kind of grandparent-friendly schtick that reminded everyone why he has the No. 3 network late-night show.

Fallon also stuck around on Sunday to provide further insightful thoughts on the games, the athletes, and the closing ceremony.

Jimmy Fallon has spent two hours just repeating, “Wow” and “That’s how you do it.” What a broadcaster. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) August 11, 2024

One joke in particular, in which Fallon asked Katie Ledecky if she intended to swim home from Paris, landed with such a thud it deserved a medal of its own.

NBC has put together an AMAZING two weeks of coverage. In my opinion, the best they’ve ever done. But now they’re really gonna bring out Jimmy Fallon, arguably the least likable personality on all of network TV, to broadcast the closing ceremony? Talk about an unforced error. — Matthew Janik (@JanikSHU) August 11, 2024

While some celebrities and NBC folks added value to the Olympics broadcast, the general consensus on social media appeared to be that Fallon sucked the life out of the coverage.

IMO: This is where NBC’s celebrity push is brutal for Olympic viewers. Ask yourself what Jimmy Fallon is adding here for the closing ceremony? It’s cross promotion over value for viewers. Gannon, Lipinski, Weir and Tirico. More than good enough for this. https://t.co/E2KorImtVF — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 11, 2024

I swear NBC has spent so much money effort and money trying to convince the world that Jimmy Fallon is funny. — Eldritch Millennial (@BmoreBaker42) August 11, 2024

Truly the most offensive thing about these Olympics has been how much Jimmy Fallon we’ve been subjected to https://t.co/eepG1uyhPP — Brett (@BLeez17) August 11, 2024

Jimmy Fallon about to ruin the last 2 weeks of Olympic Greatness in just a couple of hours of him being him. — Chris Dimino (@chrisdimino) August 11, 2024

Given his status as host of The Tonight Show, NBC was in a no-win situation when it came to Fallon, who is under contract through 2028. It makes a lot of business sense to have him be a part of the Olympics coverage. However, given the fading goodwill he has as a performer as well as reports of toxic behavior behind the scenes, he seems like an entertainment albatross stuck around their neck.

