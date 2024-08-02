Spike Lee at Paris Olympics NBC’s use of off-center graphics irritated fans watching the Paris Olympics. (Awful Announcing on X/Twitter.)
NBC revealed Thursday it has already taken in $1.25 billion in advertising revenue for the Paris Olympics, leading some fans to wonder why the network couldn’t have invested a tiny bit into better graphics.

Fans have called out the network’s graphics during several events thus far. But some seemed especially irritated Friday by graphics showing celebrities in the crowd. Captions for icons such as Bill Gates, Spike Lee and Bob Costas were displayed with white lettering in blue boxes.

The problem: the names were left-justified, rather than centered.

It might seem like a trivial, petty issue to complain about, in an Olympics that has featured several notable controversies in the first week, from the opening ceremony to questions about athletes’ eligibility.

But fans can be awfully passionate about things like scorebugs and other graphics.

Kyle Benjamin spoke for many viewers irritated by the graphics.

“Why aren’t they centered?” he posted on X.

As noted, this is not the first complaint about NBC’s graphics during the Olympics. Earlier, fans cited issues during swimming events.


[@thekuhlest on X/Twitter]

