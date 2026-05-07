Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect; Peacock

When NBC Sports announced the broadcast schedule for seven Notre Dame home games this week, the slate notably did not include a Peacock-exclusive game.

Since NBC launched its Peacock streaming service, one Notre Dame football game per year has aired exclusively on the streamer. Most years, the Peacock exclusive has been a relatively less important non-conference game, but it has created intrigue in northern Indiana and around the country.

When NBC announced its Notre Dame broadcast schedule for 2026 this week, many noted the four primetime games (including a juicy matchup on Nov. 7 against Miami, which is likely to have College Football Playoff implications), as well as the fact that none of the games were listed as exclusive to Peacock.

However, a representative from NBC Sports told Awful Announcing that “We will continue to have one Peacock exclusive Notre Dame Football game each year of our agreement, including this season. We’ll have more information on this year’s game soon.”

A few potential options remain from the Fighting Irish’s schedule to slot in as the Peacock exclusive. Notre Dame will play Navy in a neutral-site game at Foxborough Stadium in Massachusetts on Halloween, which could fit the bill. But what is seemingly the most likely option is the Sept. 26 clash at Purdue, the in-state rivalry game that is likely to be announced as part of the Big Ten’s schedule. NBC’s partnership with the Big Ten includes both games on NBC, and games on Peacock.

If Peacock is going to air The Battle for the Shillelagh Trophy, it would make sense to delay the announcement until the Big Ten releases its schedule.

NBC Sports did not confirm which game would appear on Peacock, but we’re pretty confident that it will be the Purdue game.

While the Peacock exclusive was a source of frustration among Notre Dame fans when it began in 2021, NBC’s streaming service has aired more live sports over time. The past year alone, Peacock has been the exclusive home of major NBA and NFL games as well as major Olympic events. Fans who don’t want to subscribe, now may have the option to watch the same programming on NBCSN, which is now included in many cable packages, now that it has been relaunched.

For big sports fans, Peacock is arguably a must-have subscription these days. But there are likely many Notre Dame fans for whom the annual Peacock exclusive remains a logistical challenge.