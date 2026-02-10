Photo Credit: NBC

February at NBC is one of the biggest months of sports that a network has ever had with the Super Bowl, Winter Olympics, and NBA All-Star Game taking place. And it presents a golden opportunity for one of the rising stars in the sports broadcasting world in Noah Eagle.

Mike Tirico has been the face of NBC Sports, jet-setting back and forth across the Atlantic in calling the Super Bowl and hosting the primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics at Milan Cortina. That is an incredibly impressive feat, so it’s understandable that another trip back across the ocean for NBA All-Star festivities isn’t in the cards for him to continue to rack up the frequent flyer miles.

And that means it’s Noah Eagle’s time to shine. NBC announced this week that the younger Eagle will lead NBC’s All-Star coverage, calling both All-Star Saturday and the All-Star Game itself. Eagle will be alongside analysts Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford in the broadcast booth. NBC says he is the youngest broadcaster to ever announce the NBA’s midseason showcase at just 29 years of age.

Ahmed Fareed, who was recently named as the host of NBC’s Major League Baseball coverage, will step in for Maria Taylor in the studio alongside analysts Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, and Carmelo Anthony. Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi will serve as courtside reporters.

The All-Star Game assignment continues the meteoric rise of Noah Eagle in the industry. He is firmly entrenched as the number two play-by-play announcer at NBC Sports, already calling the likes of Notre Dame Football, NFL games, the NBA, and Olympic basketball. It may be his first All-Star Game, but odds are that it certainly will not be his last. With the Olympics in primetime, both All-Star Saturday and the game itself will begin coverage at 5 p.m. ET.