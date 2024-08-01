Noah Eagle said it’s a “dream come true” to broadcast Team USA basketball games in Paris. Photo Credit: NBC

Noah Eagle recalls as a kid being thrilled watching the “Redeem Team” win men’s basketball gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He couldn’t have dreamed that one day he’d be calling Team USA men’s and women’s basketball games at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Eagle has already put together an impressive broadcasting resumé for someone just a few years out of college. He’s made a mark calling college football and basketball, NBA radio play-by-play, the French Open, and he even handled the NFL’s special Nickelodeon broadcast for Super Bowl LVIII.

But doing Team USA games at the Olympics are a special thrill for him (he did work 3×3 games in the Tokyo Olympics). A 2019 graduate of Syracuse University, Eagle sat down with SU News to talk about his Olympics adventure.

“Basketball has been a passion of mine for a long time, and when I look at this specific assignment, it’s a dream come true,” Eagle said, per John Boccacino, SU News. “Watching Team USA at the Olympics helped grow my love for the sport, especially the ‘Redeem Team’ in 2008 that brought back the gold medal for the U.S. I remember parking myself on the couch during those Olympics and watching LeBron James play with Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Jason Kidd and Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse basketball royalty.

“Those were legends of the game. Now, I’m calling Team USA games with LeBron, K.D. and Steph, who are legends of the game. There’s something special about calling basketball games while representing your country.”

In a happy twist of fate, Eagle now finds himself working alongside Wade, NBC’s color analyst, in the Olympics broadcast booth. The two are earning rave reviews for their work, leading to speculation they’ll be calling games for the NBA on NBC when the new media rights deals kick in for the 2025 season.

It’s been quite a rise for Eagle, whose father, Ian, is acknowledged as one of the best play-by-play men in the business.

“It’s quite surreal. I never anticipated my career going this way, but that’s what I love about this field,” Eagle said. “You never know the path you’re going to take.

“I’ve gotten lucky that I’ve gotten chances to do some big things, and my viewpoint has always been if you get the chance to do the big thing, you better step up and knock it out of the park. I’ve loved every second and hope this journey continues for a long time.”

[Syracuse University]