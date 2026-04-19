Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media

A few days into Noah Eagle’s broadcasting career, he went for it.

Eagle was in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League, working as a production assistant, when he ran into the star of his childhood team.

It was Vince Carter.

“I went into the meal room, and he was at a table by himself,” Eagle recalls. “So I kind of worked up the courage at the time to go up to him and be like, ‘Hey, I’m sure you don’t know who I am, but I’m Noah Eagle. I’m Ian’s son.’

“And he just goes, ‘Yeah I know.’

“And I was like, ‘What?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I know who you are.’”

That the man who helped Eagle fall in love with basketball and into a career would see him coming felt, to Eagle, massive and of itself. They worked together later that summer at the Jr. NBA world championships, and then again at Summer League and the youth tournament the following year.

“It was my first real foray into the real world,” Eagle says, and right along with his first favorite athlete.

This season, they were teammates calling Nets games for YES Network and at NBC.

As Eagle built a career, he introduced himself to the world in much the same way, never hiding from the name, stuck with a voice and a style that would have made it hard to. He scaled the business quickly, landing assignments some announcers wait a career for as the industry debated the source of his fortune.

But since arriving at NBC Sports in 2023, Eagle has earned his place among the top echelon of sports broadcasters, through iconic calls and a sensibility drawn from early memories in arenas and stadiums around the country. Sunday in Detroit, Eagle will be courtside for his first national NBA playoff broadcast, going for it again, driven by a persistent pressure from his skeptics and a lifelong passion for basketball. The season has been important for everyone who brought the NBA on NBC back to life. For Eagle, it is not only a rich, high-profile assignment but a dream realized.

NBC Sports coordinating producer Frank DiGraci says that dream was late coming.

“My first memory of Noah is meeting him at a game, wearing a Vince Carter jersey. And he might have been 6 or 7 years old,” DiGraci says.

“So he was not Noah Eagle future broadcaster, he was Ian and Alisa’s son.”

It wasn’t until late into high school that Eagle showed interest in entering the family business, perhaps once he determined his playing career would end at the prep level in New Jersey.

Around that time, Eagle says, he began to seek out his father’s advice. The two sorted out what it would look like for Eagle to get coaching: On his terms, always constructive.

“He was very strategic about how he did it,” Eagle says. “It would mostly require me coming to him and saying, ‘What did you think of this, this, or this?’ And then he would divulge more.”

Then came time for Eagle to apply for college, a heavier task in a family that was born when his parents met at Syracuse, the esteemed factory for sports announcers.

Eagle narrowed the list down to Syracuse or Maryland, DiGraci’s alma mater, before ultimately heading to the shores of Onondaga Lake. It didn’t take long for Eagle to separate himself.

“Once he was in school, obviously I kept up with him,” DiGraci says. “There are first-round draft picks in the NBA, and Noah coming out of school was, by far, a first-round draft pick. And it was not hard to see.”

Before he even graduated, Eagle was up for his first big job, to be the television voice of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Then-Fox Sports West executive producer Nick Davis was part of the team that flew Eagle to Southern California for the interview during the second semester of his senior year in early 2019, and remembers being shocked by Eagle’s sense of ease with the process. Eagle interviewed with team officials, producers from the network and even Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, one of the world’s richest men.

To add to the stress he maybe ought to have felt, Eagle was interviewing to replace the legendary Ralph Lawler, who had called Clippers games for 40 years.

“He wasn’t wowed by the whole process, the fact that he was sitting across from the Clippers and with the brass at Fox Sports West, in the No. 2 market in the country, in the entertainment capital of the world,” Davis says. “That didn’t faze him at all. He came in, he did his thing.

“After he left, we were all going, ‘Gosh, this is fantastic.’”

The Clippers ultimately awarded the job to radio announcer Brian Sieman, giving Eagle the radio job. Eagle ran with it, and while living in L.A., started working every odd job he was offered.

“As long as the Clippers were OK with it and I was available … I was saying yes and figuring it out,” he says.

Eagle called pickleball and tennis, hosted MLB studio shows, worked a celebrity golf event for Nickelodeon, anything to get reps and develop his chops. He bounced around between networks, eventually landing big SEC and Big Ten assignments and Nickelodeon alt-casts that set him apart for opportunities to call NFL playoff and Christmas Day games.

In these years, Eagle went from a number-one draft pick to a pro. It can be hard to tell him apart from the elder Eagle on-air now, but in those years the obvious separator was experience.

On one of his first SEC calls in 2021, Eagle was ready with a data point on then-Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. The signal-caller was on a record streak of pass attempts without an interception.

“I really wanted to make sure on this opening drive that I got in this nugget before he could throw an interception,” Eagle recalls. “That he’s got X amount of throws without an interception.

“In my brain, that was important. That the audience needed to hear it, and they needed to know that I knew it.

“And so I tried to squeeze it in, right as the snap was happening. And as I’m saying it, Bo Nix unloads an absolute bomb down the field. And it’s a wide-open touchdown of, like, 65 yards. And I have to basically abandon or quickly finish up this point that is meaningless at this point, as he’s letting this thing fly.”

What could have been an early-career highlight, Nix for six on a huge bomb, became a lesson.

“It really did teach me clean is most important,” he says.

“Even if you don’t have the perfect call, clean is going to be the most important thing. As long as it’s clean, it’s going to be acceptable. And then once you master clean, that’s where you can get creative.”

Few people have worked more games with Ian Eagle than DiGraci. They started at YES Network together three decades ago. DiGraci notices Noah’s similarities to his father in the small moments.

Starting on those Nets broadcasts, the YES team hatched a plan to check the producers’ attention during games. Once per game, the announcer, usually Ian, finds a way to include the word “ricochet” in their call. The lead producer is supposed to say it back.

“It gives them a little self-comfort to know that we’re listening,” DiGraci says.

DiGraci brought the little game to NBC.

“And now Noah says ‘ricochet’ once per game, and I have to say ‘ricochet’ back to him.”

Ian had another phrase to let the YES crew know they were back on air coming back from halftime.

“Coming back from the third quarter, Ian would say, ‘Yo-yo’ [for everyone] to know that we’re back,” DiGraci explains.

Early this season with Noah, he heard it again.

“One of the first games I worked with Noah, without ever discussing this, he came back and he went, ‘Yo-yo,’” DiGraci says. “And I went, ‘Oh my god.’ The apple does not fall far from the tree.”

Viewers will also recognize similarities in the way Noah, now 29, pulls from history and pop culture in his calls. Those who work with him quickly notice his passion for music, television — “anything that 90s kids grew up with,” per NBC partner Robbie Hummel — as well as hoops history.

Already, Eagle has submitted many viral lines that showcase a broader awareness beyond the game. At the Paris Olympics in 2024, he minted “LeCaptain America” during a LeBron James takeover as well as the iconic “Golden Dagger” line when Steph Curry iced Team USA’s gold-medal win against France.

But Eagle also has a deep sense of the stories around the game he has loved his whole life.

“He’s so unique, because he knows the history like the back of his hand, and he knows current events like the back of his hand in so many different spaces. So the conversation just flows,” says NBC’s Jamal Crawford.

While Eagle is always looking for his spots to punctuate a big moment with a reference or put it into a broader context, he finds the best calls come off the dome.

During Week 1 of the college football season last fall, Eagle called a Michigan-New Mexico game with longtime partner Todd Blackledge. On a 4th-and-1 late in the first half, New Mexico dialed up a unique trick play, the ball rolling through the quarterback’s legs and into the hands of the running back, who tossed a touchdown pass for the team’s first score of the game.

“The Lobos get loco in the Big House!” Eagle roared, surprising himself and everyone in the booth.

“Todd kind of looked at me, and my spotter and stats guy looked at me, and I was like, ‘I don’t know how that came out. I don’t know why that came out,’” he says.

“But it worked in the moment.”

As the season continued, Eagle wanted to keep up the pace. That strong call made him feel pressure to follow it up with more like it.

“There was [a moment] probably midway through the season where I was like, ‘I’ve got to plan these calls, I’ve got to think of these calls better,’” he says.

The ideas didn’t come, and Eagle struggled to rinse the pressure out of his mind before his spotter, Tyler Fried, pulled him out of it.

“He said, ‘No, all of your best stuff is when you just do it.’ He said, ‘stop planning, just prepare for the game. Go do it,’” Eagle recalls. “I remember the next game I did, I just kind of went in free, and it was the best game I had had to that point.”

Eagle has gleaned the same thing from some of the greatest moments of his career. Team USA’s run in Paris produced a highlight reel for Eagle that is comparable to any announcer’s best stuff.

Eagle seized the assignment, etching himself into history atop some of the greatest plays in basketball history. But just as being busy gives an announcer more chances to preside over greatness and prove they are up for it, it also can be humbling.

“It’s probably gonna be one of the greatest moments in my entire career. I could do it for 60 years and not have another one like that,” he says. “And the crazy thing for me was … three days later, I was doing Chargers preseason.”

Melding clean with creative has made Eagle stand out at NBC. Industry luminaries have tabbed him as the next great one. Colleagues shower him in praise.

And NBC has entrusted him with some of its premiere broadcasts in this, one of the most important stretches in its history, which includes its “Legendary February” and the debut of many recently acquired new properties. Eagle called a game on the first night of Sunday Night Basketball, anchored segments at the Super Bowl, and was the voice of NBA All-Star weekend.

Eagle also has been the lead announcer for Peacock’s “On the Bench” broadcasts, the most adventurous new format within the NBA’s new distribution package. These games feature one game analyst on either team’s bench, with an announcer, usually Eagle, describing the action and cueing commentary from afar.

After NBC execs got the green light from the league, the crew rehearsed at NBA Summer League in San Francisco last summer. The idea was to highlight the Xs and Os and coaching of the evolving league, and, if it worked, drive a greater understanding of what makes the game great today.

The announce team sits in a triangle on the court, with Eagle opposite the benches where his analysts are set up.

“The way it was taught to me when I was in college, the play-by-play person is the bus driver and the analyst is the VIP,” he explains.

“Versus now, the analysts are really the bus drivers of this type of broadcast. And my job becomes more of a traffic cop, and making sure that the bus driver knows where the lanes are.”

The analysts — who report from huddles, interview assistant coaches, and break down the live action — feel it.

“The first game we did, I got back to my hotel and just laid on the couch and looked at the ceiling,” Hummel says. “Because I felt like my brain was so overloaded.”

Feedback has been strong. The format has been couched for the postseason, but it has made an imprint among coaches, league officials and NBC production staff.

To be sure, Eagle feels he belongs. When he talks about his career, he often leans on sports metaphors. And discussing his expectations for himself, he imagines trophies, saying he wants to be “an MVP candidate.” The trickier part for Eagle, even as he aces assignments befitting of a broadcasting star, can be convincing folks that he is one.

Around those with whom he works, Eagle offers comfort, “an easiness and a coolness about him,” as Crawford says. On air, that makes him easy to trust. These relationships and the soaring live television product that is their byproduct push Eagle to believe he can be great at this.

As Eagle has learned and leveled up at NBC, he has begun to distance himself from the shadow his name casts. He feels the work accumulating into a reputation all his own, rather than one tied to his name. Each year, the old idea of him goes away more, he says. There is a burn to show he is worthy of his opportunities, of the audience’s time, but he doesn’t expect that the pressure will — or should — ever go away.

“There’s no denying that I got quicker starts because of my name, because of my dad’s reputation, and because of all the people that he’s been around for so long, and as a result, the people that knew me as I grew up,” he explains. “That’s real.

“So if I were to just dismiss that altogether, that would be incredibly naive. And I think that would be wrong in a lot of ways.

“However, it was always up to me, then, when those opportunities came, to do everything possible to prove, ‘Hey I might be here for a quicker reason, but now that I am here, I’m going to make sure that I deserve to be here and that I belong here and that I do everything necessary to stay here.’ And that’s really always been my biggest goal.”

Together at YES, DiGraci and Ian Eagle embraced a belief that broadcasting the NBA is about being ready at all times for the biggest moments of the season. Noah came up with that mantra front of mind. Sometimes it is an athletic feat that develops suddenly, other times it is clear to everyone in the building that it is coming.

The biggest moment of his first season at NBC came during a Denver-Oklahoma City thriller in which star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke a longstanding record for consecutive 20-point games, held by the great Wilt Chamberlain. The game was seen by many as the crowning moment of SGA’s MVP case.

When SGA notched his 20th point of the game in the third quarter, Eagle was ready with “Wilt Chamberlain has company!” He wanted to narrate the play with the urgency it deserved.

“I think about how I was as a kid and that I could potentially be that for somebody else,” he says. “That is the coolest part of this job, to me, is that my voice could be something that is an incredible memory for somebody, for a long, long time.”

“Just because it did mean so much to me, all those incredible moments in NBA history as a kid. And I can give you the exact calls of all these incredible moments.”

Eagle counts these signature moments as well as the smaller ones, learning from his father and DiGraci and friends like Fried, as reps that together are an answer for whether he belongs.

“I think that it’s just about continuing to step up to the plate when the at-bats come,” he says. “That’s really always been my mentality. Joe Buck didn’t say, ‘I’m gonna make a distinguished effort to sound different than Jack Buck.’ I don’t think Kenny Albert has sat down to say, ‘I need to sound different than Marv Albert.’”

“Now when I walk around, it is far less common that people either call me my dad’s name … or they say, ‘Oh it’s Ian’s son.’ I’ve gotten a lot more of, ‘Hey Noah.’ And that just is a nice feeling, for sure.”

When I ask Hummel about working with Eagle, his response suggests the two have discussed Eagle’s approach, that Eagle does not shy away from the conversation about his place in the industry with his friends and colleagues.

“When you have a famous dad who’s in the same profession, there’s certain words that get thrown around,” Hummel says. “But I think that he’s kind of embraced that, and looked at it as, well if that’s what’s going to be said, then this is a proving-ground every game. And every game, he goes out there and he proves it.”

Eagle goes to the plate fueled by that attitude, but among the gifts he absorbed at an early age, beyond the recognizable timbre or linguistic flair, is a real passion for the game. “Noah really understands basketball,” Hummel says. A life around the NBA put Eagle on this course as much as his genes. It is the unseen inheritance Eagle shares with audiences each game.

Eagle will call key NBA playoff games in the coming weeks before another first this summer, as one of NBC’s WNBA announcers as part of a package that includes postseason and Finals games.

As Eagle solidifies himself in the industry, he still leans heavily on family for feedback and for company. His mother, Alisa — “basically an expert” after years watching Ian — is a constant sounding board. And Ian, arguably at the peak of his career, remains a steady role model, and sometimes someone with whom he will share press row.

“I … don’t want it to ever go away completely. I do want to feel the pride that I’ve always felt that I’m following him,” Noah says. “Because as far as I’m concerned, as I’ve watched him for my entire life, he has been the gold standard. And so the more comparisons I do get to him, that’s not a bad thing.

“I’m just trying to do a good job on the game. And if it means that I sound a little bit like him in the process, then that’s probably a good thing because he’s done this at such a high level for such a long time.”