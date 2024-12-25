Photo Credit: Up & Adams on MSG Networks

NBC play-by-play man Noah Eagle is long past the days of having to hear about cleaning his room from his father, fellow broadcaster Ian Eagle. But on Monday, Noah gave fans a glimpse of what an argument with his father used to look like. And it is about as hilarious as you would expect it to be.

Growing up with a legendary broadcaster as a father, as Noah Eagle did, obviously had its fair share of perks. One of which includes the ability to recite his famous catchphrases back at him during an argument.

During an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Adams read a fan question asking Eagle what an argument with his dad looked like.

“Did you ask him if his dad ever recorded an argument between both of them? And does it sound as amazing as it does in my head?” asked Adams.

Eagle responded by going into full-on broadcaster mode, pulling out his dad’s famous sayings in a truly hilarious impression of what an argument sounded like.

“Yeah, when he would come home and go, ‘Clean your room!’ And I go, Denied! And then he goes ‘Crossed over, broken ankles!’ So there was a lot of back and forth between the two of us. Eventually, it just reached him saying ‘A rack attack in his bedroom! No made bed!’ And it was just over at that point. There was a lot of who could top the other one.”

Why does an argument between Noah and Ian Eagle sound like???@NoahEagle15 gave us a little teaser 😅🗣️ “Clean your room…” “DENIED.”@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/dy6YiHqbqZ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 23, 2024

Perhaps moments like this led to Noah Eagle following in his father’s footsteps and going into broadcasting professionally.

Regardless, Noah Eagle has done a great job of paving his own path as a broadcaster outside of the shadow of his father. On top of calling college football games for NBC as the play-by-play voice of Big Ten Saturday Night, Eagle also recently headlined the coverage of the 2024 French Open as the lead play-by-play man.

Eagle’s biggest assignment to date will come on Netflix alongside Nate Burleson and J.J. Watt in a three-man booth on the call of the Christmas Day game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ian Eagle will call the second game of the day on Netflix alongside Fox color analyst Greg Olsen.

It will be an Eagle family affair on Christmas Day. But it all started in Noah Eagle’s bedroom, according to him.

[Up & Adams on X]