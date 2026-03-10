Credit: NBC; Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images (SGA)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied a Wilt Chamberlain record and nailed the game-winning three-pointer in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s wild 129-126 win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle had the play-by-play call for Peacock, and he made a thriller even more thrilling for viewers.

Oklahoma City took a 66-60 lead into halftime after Gilgeous-Alexander found Isaiah Joe in the corner for a three to beat the buzzer.

Eagle: “It’s Gilgeous-Alexander on the kick, the three… IT’S GOOD! ISAIAH JOE IS LETHAL!”

In the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander made a three to give the Thunder an 88-87 lead. It also gave the reigning NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP 126 straight games of 20-plus points, tying Chamberlain for the longest streak in NBA history.

Eagle: “IT’S PURE! WILT CHAMBERLAIN HAS COMPANY! FOR THE 126TH CONSECUTIVE GAME, SGA HAS 20-PLUS!”

It appeared that Gilgeous-Alexander put the game away when he made another triple to put Oklahoma City up 126-122 with 13.6 seconds remaining.

Eagle: “SGA stop, pops, SPLASH! HE IS A KILLER!”

But three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić had an answer for the Nuggets and responded with a four-point play to tie the game.

Eagle: “It’s Jokić from the outside, HE PUTS IT DOWN! AND THE FOUL! A CHANCE FOR FOUR AND THE TIE!”

That all set up the game-winning three for Gilgeous-Alexander to cap off an NBA Game of the Year contender.

Eagle: “SGA with five, SGA stepback threeee….. HE’S GOT IT! 2.7 LEFT! OKC BY THREE! GORDON THE HEAVE! NO! AND ON A NIGHT THAT HE TIES WILT CHAMBERLAIN, SGA’S GREATEST HITS TOUR CONTINUES! OKC WINS!”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the night with 35 points (14-of-21 shooting from the field, 4-of-4 from the charity stripe), 15 assists, and nine rebounds in a remarkable performance that will likely go a long way to giving him back-to-back MVP awards. And Eagle did an excellent job capturing that performance with an electric call on the Peacock broadcast.