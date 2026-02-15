Credit: ‘The Dan Patrick Show’

Noah Eagle will call Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game at 29 years old, making him the youngest person to ever broadcast the event. NBC announced the assignment Monday with Mike Tirico in Italy covering the Winter Olympics. The network is betting on Eagle to lead its All-Star coverage with Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford in the booth, and Eagle appeared on The Dan Patrick Show on Friday to explain how he’s approaching it.

“The hope is I can bridge the gap between those who are 22 and those who are 72 that are tuning in,” Eagle said. “That is kind of the goal in any of this.”

“The hope is I can bridge the gap between those two are 22, and those who are 72 that are tuning in.” – @NoahEagle15 on becoming the youngest (29) to ever call an NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/KUrqStNYD2 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 13, 2026

Eagle grew up watching All-Star weekends with his father Ian, who calls NBA games for YES Network and Amazon Prime Video while also working NFL games for CBS. Noah told Patrick he was “the guy that needed to park myself on the couch from the beginning of the Rising Stars all the way through the game on Sunday.” He studied these broadcasts the way other kids studied video games. He knows which moments from which All-Star Games people remember 20 years later and why they worked.

“I’ve been a historian of the game,” Eagle said. “I’ve watched every one of these weekends since I was pretty much born. So I just think that I want to make sure that I’m doing the due diligence for all of those people who have been watching for decades.”

Patrick asked how Eagle’s age works against him. Eagle said the inexperience is real, that he’s going in “a little bit blind” since he’s never called an All-Star Game before. But he also said he’s “always been an old soul,” pointing to an article written when he became the Clippers’ radio voice at 22. The headline was “he’s 22 going on 52,” which Eagle called “highly accurate.”

Eagle spent four seasons calling Clippers games from 2019-23, becoming the youngest play-by-play voice in the NBA. He earned that job through a recommendation from Syracuse’s sports journalism program director, not through his father’s connections. He left Los Angeles in 2023 to join NBC full-time, and the network has deployed him across NFL games, Big Ten football, and Olympic basketball.

Sunday’s All-Star Game represents NBC’s first since 2002, when Marv Albert and Bill Walton called Kobe Bryant’s MVP performance in Philadelphia. Eagle will work alongside Miller and Crawford, with Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi as courtside reporters. NBC’s coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime: All-Star Game Special Edition, hosted by Ahmed Fareed alongside Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, and Vince Carter.

The format should help Eagle. The NBA is using a new three-team tournament structure featuring Team USA Stars, Team USA Stripes, and Team World. They’ll play three 12-minute games in a round-robin before the two highest-scoring teams meet in a fourth 12-minute championship game. Eagle told Patrick he’s excited because it should create competitive basketball for a full 48 minutes.

“I think that you’re going to get a full 48 minutes of basketball on Sunday,” Eagle said. “To me, that was always the concern. This will be a full rhythm of basketball, a full quarter, and then you move on, it’s another full quarter, and then you move on to another full quarter, and then you have your championship.”

Eagle referenced the Olympic format from the Paris Games last summer, where playing for national pride created a different level of competition. He expects the new All-Star format to replicate some of that intensity because each quarter matters for point differential, and the games are shorter, which should keep players engaged.

“The hope is because it’s one quarter, the point differential is going to matter,” Eagle said. “By the end of each quarter in the final three or four minutes, you’re going to start to see some of that competitive joy and spirit come to the forefront.”

Whether he can bridge the gap between 22-year-olds and 72-year-olds watching at home depends on whether the format delivers competitive basketball and whether he can make it feel important without overselling it. But Eagle grew up watching All-Star weekends on the couch with his father, studying how these broadcasts worked. Now he gets to call one himself at 29.