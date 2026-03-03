Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Noah Eagle doesn’t spend much time thinking about becoming an all-time great broadcaster. He’s too busy trying to get better at the next game.

That mindset might seem impossible for someone who’s accomplished what Eagle has at 29. He’s NBC’s No. 2 NBA voice behind Mike Tirico. He called the NBA All-Star Game in February, becoming the youngest person to ever broadcast the event. He delivered the “golden dagger” call on Stephen Curry’s game-sealing three-pointer when Team USA beat France for Olympic gold. He’s called NFL Wild Card games. He’s the voice of Big Ten Saturday Night football.

He’s already done it all.

And yet when Nick Kostos asked him on Westwood One Sports’ You Better You Bet whether he ever allows himself to think about what his career could become, Eagle said he really doesn’t.

The closest he got was over Christmas. Eagle called the Lions-Vikings game for Netflix on December 25, working alongside Drew Brees. Two days later, Eagle called Packers-Ravens on Peacock. That’s when Awful Announcing owner Ben Koo — hey, we know that guy — tweeted that if Eagle calls games as long as Al Michaels has, he’d be in the booth until 2077.

If Noah Eagle calls games up to the age Al Michaels is now, he’s be still calling games in 2077. — Ben Koo (@bkoo) December 28, 2025

“I was like, that’s insane,” Eagle told Kostos. “That’s not gonna happen. I was like, if I’m calling games in 2077, whoever I’m around at that time has full permission to slap me. I just, I can’t allow that.”

Kostos pressed him on how difficult it must be not get swept up thinking about the future, given how young he is and how quickly doors have opened. Eagle credited growing up around the business for giving him a perspective most 29-year-olds wouldn’t have. His father, Ian, has been calling NFL and NBA games for three decades, working for CBS, YES Network, and now Amazon’s Prime Video.

“My dad always told me, as I was getting into this, that you’re never a finished product,” Noah continued. “And so I think that’s really the best answer I can give you is, I’m so focused on getting better every time I do it, and that’s never going to change. He feels that way, and he’s 30-plus years into this career now. I’m going to feel that way, even if I do go until 2077 or whatever it is. I want to continue to be improving. And he always said the second that you feel like you’re a finished product is the second that you should retire.”

The younger Eagle grew up watching his father work, seeing the preparation that went into every broadcast and the standards required to stay at the top of the profession for decades. That exposure not only shaped his approach to calling games but also shaped how he thinks about building a career that lasts. He’s not thinking about calling games for the next five decades because his father drilled into him early on that the work never stops, that you’re never a finished product, that the moment you think you’ve figured it out is the moment you should walk away.

“Being around it as a kid, it’s not like I’m saying, oh my God, oh my God, this is, this is incredible. I’m going to keep doing this and this and this and this,” Eagle said. “It’s like, no, this is, this is how it goes. You do this, then you do a good job, you get more. And so I think that’s the focus is I have to keep doing a good job.”

Eagle told Kostos there’s no clear plan for how everything will go. He just wants to go wherever the wind takes him. As long as he’s having fun and continuing to be challenged in some way, he’ll feel like he’s doing the right thing. That mindset probably explains why Eagle has gotten where he is at 29, which is why he’ll likely be doing this at the highest level for a long time, even if he doesn’t want anyone around him to let it go until 2077.