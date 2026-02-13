Credit: NBC

NBC’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics includes a broadcast feature that is making some hockey fans miss the NHL on NBC days.

As the USA men’s hockey team was getting ready to play its 2026 Olympics opener vs Latvia on Thursday, NBC brought back its hockey theme that fans used to hear regularly on NHL on NBC broadcasts (and that usually was followed by the legendary voice of retired hockey broadcaster Doc Emrick).

🎶 FIRE ME UP, I LOVE THIS SONG 🎶 Yes, that IS the classic NBC hockey theme song you’re hearing during our coverage of the #WinterOlympics. pic.twitter.com/DtunUoJeTE — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 12, 2026

Many fans on social media noted the NBC hockey theme returning.

The old #NHLonNBC theme music makes a cameo return in the tease of the United States vs Latvia hockey match at the Milan Cortina Olympics airing on USA Network… 🔊🏒 #Hockey #NHL pic.twitter.com/QmnoaUySAl — CTreySports (@CTreySports) February 12, 2026

I’m not going to lie, when this popped up before the game and I heard the NHL on NBC song I did start crying. I miss Doc Emrick, I miss NBCSN, I miss their graphics, and I miss my childhood. I’d give anything to have the NHL back on NBC. https://t.co/5o1ncCsuDQ — Jason Greenberg (@JGreenberg11) February 13, 2026

Say what you want about the NBC era, it had its flaws for sure… but it’s hard to find another network that truly cares about the quality of product specifically for the NHL the same way NBC cared for it. Every game felt like the most important game of the season. https://t.co/k03wvBKVzh — Cameron Riggers (@CameronRiggers) February 13, 2026

oh man, the NHL on NBC theme…how am I already waxing nostalgic about @NBCSportsHockey — Zach Halverson (@ZachHalverson) February 12, 2026

Shout out to @NBCOlympics for using the NHL on NBC theme for the game. 👏 👏 👏 #TeamUSA #MilanCortina2026 — Erik Pessolano (@erikpessolano) February 12, 2026

They played the NHL on NBC theme before the USA game man I could cry real tears — Gabe KellerWX (@GKellerwx) February 12, 2026

NBC lost its NHL media rights to ESPN and TNT Sports ahead of the 2021-22 season, ending 16 years of coverage. And the NHL has reportedly approached ESPN and TNT Sports about an early media rights renewal, with the current deal set to expire in 2028.

But maybe the NHL on NBC and its theme will make an official return one day, like the NBA on NBC and “Roundball Rock” did this season.