NBC brings back its 'NHL on NBC' theme for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Credit: NBC Credit: NBC
By Matt Clapp on

NBC’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics includes a broadcast feature that is making some hockey fans miss the NHL on NBC days.

As the USA men’s hockey team was getting ready to play its 2026 Olympics opener vs Latvia on Thursday, NBC brought back its hockey theme that fans used to hear regularly on NHL on NBC broadcasts (and that usually was followed by the legendary voice of retired hockey broadcaster Doc Emrick).

Many fans on social media noted the NBC hockey theme returning.

NBC lost its NHL media rights to ESPN and TNT Sports ahead of the 2021-22 season, ending 16 years of coverage. And the NHL has reportedly approached ESPN and TNT Sports about an early media rights renewal, with the current deal set to expire in 2028.

But maybe the NHL on NBC and its theme will make an official return one day, like the NBA on NBC and “Roundball Rock” did this season.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp