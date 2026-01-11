Credit: NBC Sports

It’s fairly common for the network or broadcaster that holds the Super Bowl rights to use it as a platform to debut shiny new features and graphics packages each year.

NBC Sports will broadcast Super Bowl LX on February 8, and it appears they plan on debuting a new NFL scorebug during the game.

A day after an incorrect version of a new scorebug briefly went viral on social media, a version purported to be the actual new version circulated.

This appears to be the new NFL scorebug that NBC will be debuting this playoffs (and using for Super Bowl LX): https://t.co/JDFWYxT67j — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) January 10, 2026

Awful Announcing contributor Manny Soloway confirmed that the scorebug appeared on an unscrambled NBC satellite test feed.

Lending credence to the scorebug’s veracity is that it features the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, the two teams who will play Sunday, January 11, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The current version of the NBC sportsbug features a circular clock in the center, with the score flanking it on both sides. The outer rectangle of the graphic includes the team names, logo, and timeout counter.

NBC’s 2022-26 NFL scorebug vs. the new scorebug they appear to be debuting for this year’s playoffs: pic.twitter.com/mr9IMkwQAM — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) January 10, 2026

The reportedly new scorebug keeps the circular clock feature centered but moves the timeout counter below the scores. It also changes the end rectangles into longer and curved edges. The bug appears to have slightly shrunk the team names and scores, and may be using a slightly less bright white.

NBC has yet to confirm the scorebug as official, but, as is often the case, reviews are mixed so far.