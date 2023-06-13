Known for antagonizing his opponents, Ndamukong Suh was once among the most polarizing players in football, developing a reputation for poor sportsmanship. However, Suh has worked hard to change that perception in recent years, quietly preparing himself for a post-playing career in sports media.

Suh was selected for participation in this year’s Broadcast and Media Bootcamp, a crash course offered to current and former players looking to break into the industry. Attending as a guest instructor, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche immediately recognized Suh’s potential, seeing him as an instant star capable of bringing a fresh perspective to a content space in desperate need of new voices

“He’s such a smart, deep dude,” said Wyche, per Richard Dietsch of The Athletic. “Once he masters the mechanics of doing TV, he would emerge as a star. He’s not into hyperbole or winging it. He would put in the work and distinguish himself.”

Though not officially retired, the 36-year-old is said to be mulling “broadcasting possibilities” at NBC, where he’d be poised for a prominent role as an analyst. Fans familiar with Suh’s on-field persona may come in with preconceived notions, though longtime producer Fred Gaudelli of Thursday Night Football would caution against rushing to any snap judgments, regarding Suh as one of the most articulate and thoughtful players he’s ever come across.

“He’s almost the opposite of what you saw on the field,” Gaudelli told Dietsch. “I’d be surprised if he were a hot-take guy. He seemed to really consider everything before he spoke. He’s a little bit soft-spoken, not this gregarious personality, but he’s got these very expressive eyes and facial expressions. He’s almost the kind of guy that when he says something, you’re going to want to listen to it because you don’t think it’s going to be the standard fare.”

A five-time Pro Bowler, Suh has spent the latter part of his career as a journeyman, playing for four teams in his last six seasons including an eight-game stint with the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles last year. For Suh, becoming a successful broadcaster would go a long way toward rehabbing his image, distancing himself from his controversial past as a ruthless enforcer prone to cheap shots and unnecessary hits.

“Things that he did on the field lead to immediate perceptions of him being a guy who crossed the line at times. That he’s an unflinching brute that never smiles or enjoys life,” said Wyche. “All of that would change as a broadcaster. People would immediately see his intellect and knowledge of football and life. I think he should be on every network’s shortlist.”

