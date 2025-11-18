Old NBCSN logo.

Monday marks the official first day back for the new-look NBC Sports Network, which is now live for YouTube TV customers.

NBC has already revealed its day-to-day programming lineup, with shows like PFT Live, The Dan Le Batard Show, and The Dan Patrick Show filling the daytime hours. But now, we’re finally getting a look at exactly which live sports the network will air in its first couple of weeks back.

According to a schedule compiled by Ben Huddleston of Sports Media Watch, NBCSN’s live sports schedule begins Monday night with the Milwaukee Bucks-Cleveland Cavaliers game at 7 p.m. ET. The following night, the network will air its first live college basketball game with Southern taking on Washington at 9:30 p.m. ET. Thursday and Friday, NBCSN will air the Hall of Fame Classic, a multi-team event featuring Nebraska, New Mexico, Kansas State, and Mississippi State.

Here’s the best listing I could come up with for sports on NBCSN in the next two weeks. Could be incomplete. Everything here is also on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/LDKGKlYM0S — sportswithben (@sportswithben1) November 17, 2025

Saturday introduces some Olympic programming, with alpine skiing in the early morning. Then, the network will air its first live Premier League game, a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. Some Rugby Nations League matches will follow that match. And to wrap up the weekend, NBCSN will air more Premier League programming on Sunday, including Premier League Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The initial schedule should give viewers a good look at which live sporting events NBCSN will decide to air from Peacock. Often, Peacock will have several concurrent live sporting events, but only one can air live on NBCSN. It seems the network will prioritize its most important inventory, like the NBA, college basketball, and the Premier League, while airing other live sporting events when appropriate.