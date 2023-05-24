For the 12th straight year, NBC’s Sunday Night Football is primetime television’s top show.

NBC announced that the package averaged 19.9 million viewers in 2022, per NBC’s Total Audience Delivery metric. Of note, average Peacock viewership for the package clocked in at a record 1.17 million, a 38% increase from last season (the previous record high).

SNF has held the title since the 2011-12 season, when it displaced American Idol.

More than anything, I think this should tell you the state of American primetime TV. Last year (the 2021-22 television season), other programs in the top ten included Thursday Night Football on Fox, Fox’s NFL post-game show The OT, NBC’s NFL pregame show Football Night in America, and the Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick, which feels like a a short bridge between FNIA and SNF. Others from a year ago include scripted dramas NCIS, FBI, Chicago Fire, Blue Bloods, and The Equalizer.

The full list of top shows from the 2022-23 season has not yet been revealed, but it will look different after SNF at the top thanks to TNF’s move to Amazon’s Prime Video last season.

