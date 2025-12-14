Screengrab via NBC

In one of the most heartwarming feature stories that you will see on sports television, NBC Sports is telling the story of two of their own, joined together by a life saving donation.

NBC Sports has put together a video feature chronicling the story of David Grimley, vice president of production at the network. The feature is narrated by lead NBC Sports announcer Mike Tirico and starts with the veteran production leader registering to be a living organ donor for his father, who was experiencing severe health issues.

Grimley’s father received a lung transplant in May 2021 and lived for three more years. In 2023, Grindley’s NBC Sports colleague, media coordinator Kenneth Singleton, began experiencing kidney failure. That’s when Grindley stepped up to become a donor. Incredibly, Singleton shared the same name as Grindley’s father.

The kidney transplant was covered locally by NBC Connecticut in May of this year. The transplant happened in April after it was discovered that both men would be a match for a successful donation. According to one of the doctors that worked with both patients, it could take six-to-eight years for someone to receive a kidney donation in the New England area.

Thankfully, the transplant was a success and now both David Grindley and Kenneth Singleton can share the tale of the impact that it has made on not just their lives, but on the NBC Sports family as a whole. According to Richard Deitsch at The Athletic it will air at 5 p.m. ET on NBC so that a national television audience can share in their remarkable story.