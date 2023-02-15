On Wednesday, NBC Sports announced that the company had re-upped its media rights agreement for the Tour de France through 2029.

The big takeaway from the release is that beginning in 2024, all stages of the event will exclusively air on Peacock, with select stages simulcast on NBC.

Beginning with the 111th Tour de France in June 2024, Peacock will become the exclusive home of the Tour de France in the United States through 2029 with live start-to-finish coverage of every stage . Select stages will also simulcast live on NBC throughout the three-week event. Daily coverage on Peacock will include NBC Sports-produced pre- and post-race studio shows, full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more.

In previous years, Peacock has aired all the stages in full, though hours of coverage have been simulcast on USA and, prior to its shutdown, NBCSN. Last year, for example, coverage of most stages would begin on Peacock at 7 AM ET or earlier and USA’s simulcast would start at 8 AM ET.

But after 2023, it appears that USA element will be axed from NBC’s coverage, to be replaced by the broadcast network parachuting in on occasion. That shift in coverage probably doesn’t change much for the diehards, who have been conditioned to watch Peacock for full coverage of each stage, but would make a difference to the casual fan flipping channels in the morning.

