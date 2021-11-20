The Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry remains one of the top feuds in the NBA. Friday night’s game was notable in that LeBron James returned from an abdominal injury but his return didn’t inspire a Lakers win as they lost to the Celtics 130-108 in Boston.

It was a systematic beatdown by the Celtics but whatever took place on the court paled in comparison to the beatdown NBC Sports Boston did to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook. During a postgame interview with Dennis Schroder, the person running the chyron went for the jugular by pointing out how the Lakers are paying $44 million this year for Westbrook when he scored 12 points and had a -12 plus-minus rating while their point guard scored 21 points with a +12 rating.

Y'all paying him how much!? ? pic.twitter.com/uGyoJOYDR1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 20, 2021

It’s possible for even the best to have a bad game every once in a while so it’s not like Westbrook isn’t totally deserving of that money due to having one bad game. Having said that, when your team wins by 22 over a rival, you tend to have the confidence to troll them with your chyron.

