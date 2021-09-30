Thanks to a few decades working with Phil Mickelson (and getting all the screen time that assignment entails), Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay became one of the rare caddies to become more of a household than some of the players on Tour.

After he and Phil parted ways in 2017, Mackay joined NBC Sports to work as an on-course reporter for NBC and Golf Channel broadcasts, quickly becoming one of the best in the business. That certainly makes sense; a caddie has to be able to assess a player’s situation and relay that information quickly, skills that are just as vital for broadcasters in Mackay’s role. Between that skillset and Mackay’s decades of stories and connections in the sport, his presence and insights were always welcome. (Bones also helped give us this amazing moment, when Johnny Miller brutally shut down a light Phil story.)

Mackay did return to caddying a few times since, with substitute stints on the bag of Justin Thomas in 2018 and 2020. Today, Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard reported that Bones is leaving the booth behind, returning to full-time loop life with Thomas.

Via Golf Channel:

After four years as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Jim “Bones” Mackay will transition back to his original career as a caddie for Justin Thomas. “It came out of left field very recently. I have just tremendous respect for [Thomas] as a person and a player,” Mackay told Golf Channel on Thursday. “It was an incredible phone call to get and I said yes.”