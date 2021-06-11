Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are battling it out in what looks like a possible classic French Open semifinal.

Nadal’s between-point routine of going for a towel and then going through a variety of rituals has been a big talking point throughout for the NBC broadcast, with possible time warnings on offer for both Nadal and Djokovic.

In addition to discussing how the sheer size of the court makes it hard for players to go to the towel and return to play before the shot clock expires, John McEnroe mentioned how Nadal will probably be losing a lot of of weight during the match from sweat alone. That brought Mary Carillo in for an update on how much water Nadal has been drinking, which led Dan Hicks to bring up something that some viewers may have been wondering.

Did we need Dan Hicks speculating on whether Rafa will be taking a piss break in the near future? Probably not. But did viewers benefit anyway? Uh, also probably not, but it was admittedly both awkward and funny. Considering the broadcast is going to be a very long one today (the third set is in a tiebreak and has already taken 90 minutes on its own) a few moments of levity can’t hurt anything.