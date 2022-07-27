When it comes to Premier League coverage, NBC doesn’t rock the boat all that much. Given the coverage’s high quality, that’s not a bad thing.

On Wednesday, NBC announced coverage plans for the 2022-23 Premier League season, which begins next Friday, August 5th.

As previously reported, Peter Drury is the new play by play voice of NBC’s coverage, replacing Arlo White. Drury and analysts Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call a tripleheader of games on Matchweek 1 – Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on Friday, Everton vs Chelsea on Saturday, and West Ham vs Manchester City on Sunday. The Friday and Saturday matches will air on USA, while the Sunday match will exclusively stream on Peacock.

Eight of the ten matches on the first matchweek will be Peacock exclusive, with only the two aforementioned matches airing on cable. The NBC broadcast network will air zero matches next weekend, though it will over the season. Those matches will be available to stream on Peacock, though the USA-exclusive matches will not.

In the studio, the beloved Rebecca Lowe returns as the primary host (with a new contract reportedly signed). NBC also brings back the same stable of studio analysts – Robbie Earle, Danny Higginbotham, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe.

This is the tenth year of the Premier League on NBC, and I can count the amount of significant changes since the debut season on one hand. As long as the reception remains as positive as it has been, there’s no need for more change.

[NBC Sports]