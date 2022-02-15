On Tuesday, NBC Sports proudly proclaimed that 112.3 million viewers watched Super Bowl LVI.

Per the company, the division of viewers is as follows.

99.2 million on NBC

1.9 million on Telemundo

11.2 million average minute audience across all streaming and connected device co-viewing 6 million of those viewers on Peacock, NBC Sports and NFL digital platforms, Rams, Bengals, and Yahoo mobile platforms



When it comes to Super Bowl viewership, there’s enough spin every year to give you a headache, especially when digital numbers start being taken into account. Last year’s Bucs-Chiefs matchup drew 91.629 million viewers on CBS alone, meaning this year’s game picked up an additional 7.5 million on broadcast. When digital, mobile, and Spanish numbers were baked in, last year’s game ended up with 96.4 million viewers, less than just the NBC audience this year. NBC’s release this year states that last year’s game drew 95.2 million viewers (a Nielsen correction after the fact) and 5.7 million on traditional streaming platforms (this year’s game drew 6 million on those platforms).

The main takeaway here is that the game was up significantly from a year ago, which is a big win for the league and NBC. You can quibble with the digital numbers (especially the black box that is “connected device co-viewing”), but the announced viewership is still staggering.

