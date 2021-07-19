NBC and the NTT IndyCar Series is set to continue their broadcasting relationship in an extension of their current exclusive rights deal.

According to Racer, not only is an announcement “imminent” on a multi-year deal, there will be an increase of races broadcast on NBC now that NBCSN is shutting down. With nine races set to air on NBC under the original 17-race schedule, it’s revealed that “12 or more races” could be on NBC next season. The rest of the races would reportedly move from NBCSN to USA while other sessions would stream on Peacock.

This comes after there were rumors that IndyCar and NBC were heading for a split and that CBS was the likely destination. After CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus poured cold water on that possibility by saying that their golf coverage largely prevents them from going after IndyCar and NASCAR, NBC was back into the fold as the main network that could realistically cover the series without making it an afterthought.

IndyCar was previously on Versus when Comcast (Versus’ parent company) bought NBC Universal in 2011 and rebranded to NBCSN. From there, NBC and IndyCar has maintained a steady rise in ratings as well as a stronger broadcasting relationship. NBC eventually took over exclusive coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series in 2019 which included broadcasting the Indianapolis 500.

[Racer]