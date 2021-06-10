On Thursday, NBC Sports announced for more additions to the network’s Summer Olympics coverage next month.

Tony Hawk, Steve Kornacki, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir will all serve as correspondents from Tokyo, though Hawk is the only one who is something of a surprise. Weir and Lipinski have been NBC fixtures since the 2014 Sochi games, while Kornacki’s Olympics role was revealed a month ago in a story about his new contract.

The quartet, along with returning correspondents Mary Carrillo and Jimmy Roberts, “will tell stories about the athletes, competition, culture, and history” in Tokyo.

Hawk’s addition to the broadcasts makes sense, as skateboarding will make its Olympics medal debut this summer. I’m just hoping he hosts features that are actually interesting, rather than “skateboarding for dummies.”

Anyway, the opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 23rd.

[NBC Sports]