Photo Credit: NBC

With just over two minutes to go in Sunday night’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico informed viewers that a new NFL-related unofficial holiday was taking place.

After explaining how next Sunday is National Tight Ends Day, Tirico said that October 19, 2025, represents the inaugural National Running Backs Day.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson expressed interest in running backs being recognized, and the Sunday Night Football broadcast decided to turn it into a thing.

“So, we said, why not?” Tirico explained. “So, today is National Running Backs Day. We’ve just determined that.”

The timing of the news turned out to be impeccable.

McCaffrey, with some help from the San Francisco offensive line, scored a touchdown on an impressive run right as Tirico explained National Running Backs Day to Sunday Night Football viewers.

NBC couldn’t have picked a better time to showcase “National Running Back Day,” which has been coined by Mike Tirico as Sunday, Oct. 19. pic.twitter.com/46jcjONYMz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 20, 2025

NBC even provided National Running Backs Day robes and a gold chain for McCaffrey, as well as teammates Trent Williams (offensive tackle) and Tatum Bethune (linebacker), to wear in the postgame interview with Melissa Stark.

McCaffrey celebrated National Running Backs Day well, totaling 201 yards (129 on the ground, 72 as a receiver) with two rushing touchdowns in a 20-10 49ers win.