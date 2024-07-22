CREDIT: NBC

NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 Sunday had a thrilling overtime conclusion that saw Kyle Larson win his fourth race of the season.

Since the race went into overtime, however, the finish was moved from NBC to the USA Network due to NBC’s local affiliates needing to cover “breaking news that took place earlier today,” as the broadcast put it, referring to President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will not be seeking a second term in office.

The conclusion of the Brickyard 400 moves from NBC to USA “because of the breaking news that took place earlier today.” 🏎️🏁🎙️📺 pic.twitter.com/pUr65L0XKZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 21, 2024

The race started on time, but the overtime period and a subsequent 17-minute red flag delay forced the finish to be moved.

Many racing fans weren’t happy with the change, or NBC’s coverage of NASCAR in general, as they made clear on X.

NBC is the worst coverage for NASCAR. They move the race off of the main network, then they will be taking two weeks off for the Olympics. Just have Fox broadcast the races for those two weeks instead https://t.co/As7uuywuyr — Gröver of PhiIIy (@TJE5909) July 21, 2024

NBC going to the news over the finish of the Brickyard, yet apparently Fox is the only problem for NASCAR coverage. Lol. #NASCAR — Jon Iaccino (@ji711) July 21, 2024

NBC today had one of their worst NASCAR broadcasts they’ve put on in awhile #NASCAR — Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) July 21, 2024

Should have just ended the race when NBC switched if they were gonna do that crap. #NASCAR — Connor Thompson-Gardner (@ConConTweetin) July 21, 2024

NASCAR returns to NBC on Sunday, August 11, after a two-week Olympic break.

[NBC Sports, AA on X]