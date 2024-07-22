Cars await a red flag stop to be lifted during Sunday's Brickyard 400 CREDIT: NBC
By Robert O'Neill

NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 Sunday had a thrilling overtime conclusion that saw Kyle Larson win his fourth race of the season.

Since the race went into overtime, however, the finish was moved from NBC to the USA Network due to NBC’s local affiliates needing to cover “breaking news that took place earlier today,” as the broadcast put it, referring to President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will not be seeking a second term in office.

The race started on time, but the overtime period and a subsequent 17-minute red flag delay forced the finish to be moved.

Many racing fans weren’t happy with the change, or NBC’s coverage of NASCAR in general, as they made clear on X.

NASCAR returns to NBC on Sunday, August 11, after a two-week Olympic break.

