Three-time gold medalist Misty May-Treanor will be part of the broadcast team for the 2024 Olympics’ beach volleyball competition. Photo Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A familiar name will be part of NBC’s beach volleyball coverage at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.

Misty May-Treanor, a three-time gold medalist in beach volleyball, will be part of the broadcast team for the 2024 competition.

NBC announced the addition of May-Treanor to the broadcast team in a release on Tuesday.

“Making her Olympics debut as a commentator with NBCU, May-Treanor joins Chris Marlowe (play-by-play), Kevin Wong (analyst), and Dain Blanton (reporter) calling beach volleyball in Paris,” the release said. “The beach volleyball competition will be held in Champ-de-Mars park, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, one of the many events which will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks.”

May-Treanor was one half of what is easily the most successful beach volleyball team in the history of the Summer Olympics. May-Treanor and teammate Kerri Walsh Jennings won gold medals at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Olympics in London.

Rebecca Chatman, NBC Olympics Production’s Vice President and Coordinating Producer, shared excitement regarding the addition of May-Treanor.

“An all-time great and one of the most-accomplished players in beach volleyball history, we’re excited to have Misty to bring her unparalleled insight to our team, which has years of experience calling Olympic matches,” Chatman said. “The beach volleyball venue is one of the most exciting of the Games at the foot of the iconic Eiffel Tower. It’s a great example of how these Games are different and how the organizers are using the City of Light as one of the characters of the Games.”

[NBCsports.com]