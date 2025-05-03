Photo Credit: NBC

Since 2017, Mike Tirico has been a mainstay as the host of NBC’s studio coverage of the Kentucky Derby. But unfortunately, what was supposed to be his ninth year covering the storied event has been cut short.

Tirico was present at the beginning of NBC’s coverage. But less than an hour into the event, Tirico was replaced by Ahmed Fareed, who was quite vague about Tirico feeling “under the weather” when informing viewers that he would be taking over as the host for the time being.

“Derby day in Louisville, Kentucky, Churchill Downs,” said Fareed as the NBC broadcast returned from a commercial break. “A little cloudy today. That’s okay, not gonna dampen our spirits. I am Amhed Fareed. Mike, as you may have heard, is a little under the weather right now. So I’m gonna step in and take over for a bit. It is not like baseball. If the closer comes in, the starter can come back in the game. So rest assured, when Mike is feeling better, he will be right back in this seat. But let’s move on to the show here.”

While Tirico’s ailment was initially unspecified, Fareed did allude to Tirico’s voice sounding a bit different than usual. Most viewers watching at home similarly agreed that Tirico didn’t sound like he usually does, which led to most assuming he may have simply had a cold.

Interestingly, Tirico did sound fine earlier in the day when briefly appearing on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams from Churchill Downs, which raised more questions regarding what may have potentially been ailing Tirico.

Fortunately, we would receive an update on the situation hours later from Ahmed Fareed, informing viewers that Tirico had a reaction to coming into contact with a nut of some kind and would not be returning, but is feeling “fine” now.

“You heard Mike Tirico earlier in that report there,” said Fareed of a moment earlier in the broadcast when Tirico was hosting. “We want to tell you that he does have a nut allergy. He had a reaction earlier today. He is feeling fine now. But he is just going to stay on the sideline. Mike, I know you are watching right now. I hope you are feeling better and get back to yourself very soon.”

Just minutes later, Tirico would take to social media to offer his own update on his departure, thanking everyone at Churchill Downs for their care while he was having his allergic reaction.

“Hate being a scratch after making the starting gate at the Kentucky Derby,” wrote Tirico. “Just a significant reaction to my nut allergy. If you have one, you know how it can knock you down. Profound thanks to Churchill Downs for their care. And to our amazing NBC Sports horse racing family. Especially Randy, Jerry & Ahmed Fareed. So lucky to have Syracuse University fam step in and do such a good job.”

Obviously, it has to be incredibly disappointing for Tirico to be forced out of action in this manner while covering such a historic event. But thankfully, it sounds as if he is doing much better in the hours following his reaction.