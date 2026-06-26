Photo Credit: NBC

Mike Tirico has done it all as a broadcaster. And even just this year he has called the Super Bowl, hosted the Olympics, Kentucky Derby, and US Open, and called the NBA Playoffs.

Tirico is now widely regarded by his peers and fans alike as the very best in sports broadcasting. But there is one frontier that he has yet to cross in his 35 years as a fixture on the national sports scene — call a baseball game.

Incredibly, the Syracuse graduate has never called a baseball game at any level at any point in his career. And in an interview with The Detroit News, the Michigan resident talked about his love of the game, the joy of listening to baseball on the radio in summer, and his hope that some day it could happen.

“At some point, I’d love to get a couple innings in during my career,” Tirico said.

Now would seem to be the best opportunity to make that happen given that Mike Tirico works for NBC and the network now has Major League Baseball action for the first time in a generation thanks to their new deal this year for Sunday Night Baseball. However, NBC already has Jason Benetti in the lead role as play-by-play announcer. NBC also has an accomplished duo in Dave Flemming and Matt Vasgersian for their streaming Sunday Leadoff package on Peacock.

Earlier this year, NBC said Tirico wouldn’t be involved in Sunday Night Baseball citing his insanely busy schedule. After all, he does pretty much everything else for the network so he probably deserves at least a little bit of a break before the NFL starts up again in a couple months.

Although baseball is not the first sport you associate with Mike Tirico, he’s a dedicated Detroit Tigers fan. According to the Detroit News, the play-by-play man is a season ticket holder since 2000 ever since the opening of Comerica Park.

“Because I don’t cover baseball, it’s the one place I can still have fandom, and I do enjoy baseball a lot,” Tirico told the outlet. “I love listening to Dan Dickerson, Jason Benetti, all the people who’ve come before. Even when my wife and I moved here, Ernie [Harwell] was still going.”

While a full-time role for Tirico on Sunday Night Baseball is probably never going to happen, it would be a shock if he didn’t cross an MLB game off his bucket list, especially given his one-off NHL broadcast for NBC back in 2019.