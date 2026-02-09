Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the NBC booth for Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Credit: NBC Credit: NBC
It feels hard to believe, but Super Bowl LX represented the first Super Bowl with Mike Tirico on the play-by-play call. While the game was a dud, with the Seattle Seahawks in full control throughout a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots, the always prepared Tirico still put together a strong performance as he routinely does.

Tirico mixed in sharp play-by-play with great storytelling and occasional humor alongside color commentator Cris Collinsworth to make the most of a boring championship game on the NBC broadcast.

On the Awful Announcing X account, readers graded the performance of the Tirico-Collinsworth booth on Sunday night, with more than 75 percent of votes resulting in an ‘A’ or ‘B’ grade. And several readers noted that their positive grade (or would-be positive grade) was much more about Tirico.

The general reaction on social media was the same, with mixed reviews regarding Collinsworth (who has now called six Super Bowls, five of which featured the Patriots), and high praise for Tirico.

Here’s a sampling of the strong reviews for Tirico, who follows up calling the Super Bowl with hosting the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics for NBC.

Tirico, who is also NBC’s lead voice for the network’s NBA coverage, is off to an excellent — and incredibly busy — start in 2026. And that comes after he was named Awful Announcing’s best overall play-by-play announcer in 2025.

