Photo credit: NBC

Mike Tirico began anchoring his ninth straight Kentucky Derby for NBC Saturday afternoon, but it was cut abruptly short by a medical issue.

Less than an hour into the broadcast, Ahmed Fareed stepped in to anchor NBC’s coverage of the Kentucky Derby, with it later being revealed that Tirico was suffering from a significant nut allergy. Thankfully, Tirico fully recovered and he joined the Today show Monday morning to discuss the medical incident.

According to Tirico, he’s had a nut allergy his entire life and he’s used to taking the proper precautions, even noting he called it out while guest-hosting Today last month in case he was asked to participate in any food segments. But on Saturday, he accidentally consumed something that had a nut in it.

“I ate something that had a nut in it and had a nut allergy, causing your throat and your nose all that stuff to kind of clog up and swell,” Tirico told Today. “It affects your breathing a little bit, so, wasn’t feeling well, couldn’t go on with the show, took an EpiPen shot, got treated by EMTs, felt better at about 8, 9 o’clock came along, but it takes a long while to get out of your system. And thank goodness Ahmed Fareed, who’s great, was there and filled in more than ably, the show went on without us.”

Fareed’s ability to step in and anchor a national event as big as the Kentucky Derby with less than 30 minutes notice should not be understated.

Ironically, Tirico was also recently informed May is Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month, with over 30 million Americans having food allergies.

“It’s a real thing,” Tirico continued. “My son has it. Lots of us know someone who has a food allergy, so read labels, and I do, as often as possible, to check. Sometimes it will say, ‘Made in a factory where nuts are present.’ You have to be really careful about that stuff. There is the possibility for cross contamination. Not only ask questions, but if you’re hosting people for dinners, let them know if there is anything made with nuts. Restaurants are great about it now. So, ask, inquire, be curious and be courteous to those who have nut allergies or other food allergies.

Tirico said he was “embarrassed” by the attention he received over the weekend, but is happy to be feeling better and eager to anchor NBC’s coverage of the Preakness Stakes from Baltimore Saturday, May 17. While Tirico is committed to the Preakness, the owner and trainer of Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignty, have not reached a decision on whether the horse will run the second leg of the Triple Crown.