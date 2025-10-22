Credit: NBC

23 years after NBC last aired the NBA, the network made its grand return on Tuesday night.

When NBC aired its final NBA game in 2002, a franchise in Oklahoma City wasn’t even a concept of a plan. Now, the NBA tipped off its season there as the Thunder set their sights on a repeat of last year’s championship. NBC couldn’t have asked for a better game, with the Houston Rockets taking the defending champs to double overtime before losing by one.

The Look

In one word, NBC’s broadcast was clean. From the graphics package to the actual image NBC was putting out, the broadcast was crisp and clear. It may sound obvious, but that’s the most important test to ace as a broadcaster. If the game looks good, you’re already halfway there.

First, NBC’s graphics and scorebug made for a great aesthetic. The colors popped. The scorebug was easy to read. The network didn’t do anything too invasive. And overall, NBC didn’t reinvent the wheel here.

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect of the broadcast was how amazing NBC’s picture quality was. Whether it was how the network went about transmitting the feed to its affiliates, the color grading going on in the truck, or some other production wizardry, NBC’s telecast simply looked better than most.

Tuesday’s game didn’t look like any other NBA telecast, it looked like a premium NBA telecast in the same way that Sunday Night Football feels a half-step above other NFL packages from a presentation perspective.

The Sound

While it’s appropriate to give NBC flowers for acing the look of its first NBA broadcast in 23 years, that much is prerequisite in today’s day and age. What really sets a broadcast apart is the commentary. And through one game, NBC’s lead team is on the right track.

The main thing that stood out during Tuesday’s game is simply the command Tirico has over a broadcast. Tirico hadn’t called a basketball game for a national audience since 2016, while he was still working at ESPN. Last season, Tirico called two NBA games for NBC’s regional sports networks to get some reps in preparation for this season. He didn’t need them. Tirico was already in mid-season form on Tuesday, as if he’d been calling basketball regularly his entire NBC tenure.

His comfort behind the mic is remarkable. Just like his work on Sunday Night Football, Tirico is sharp as a tack. A point guard cuts it close on an eight-second violation? Tirico’s on it. Officials reviewing a play? Tirico knows exactly what rules and statutes the refs are looking to apply.

He also knows how to rise to meet the moment. When the Thunder’s Ajay Mitchell hit an incredible and-one three-pointer to end the first half, Tirico’s inflection was perfect. “Mitchell on the run. Stepping back to take it. CONTACT AND THE BASKET!” Tirico belted almost simultaneously with the ball going through the hoop.

AJAY MITCHELL 4-POINT PLAY AT THE BUZZER 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nbfO8npTGp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 22, 2025

Tirico’s ability to identify exactly what is happening and convey it to the viewer in near-real-time is his superpower. While other announcers take a beat to process what is happening, Tirico already has the words out of his mouth. That skill was best displayed with 1.5 seconds left in overtime, when Kevin Durant did his best Chris Webber impression and attempted to call timeout when the Rockets didn’t have one. Tirico was all over it, pointing out the Rockets didn’t have any timeouts remaining before the clock even hit zero.

KD tried to pull a Chris Webber Double OTpic.twitter.com/8WdfUWTkBi — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 22, 2025

Where the broadcast still has room to grow is in the analysts. More specifically, Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford need a bit of time to build chemistry between themselves and with Tirico. A few times on Tuesday, neither Miller nor Crawford would jump in after a Tirico call, leading to some awkward silences. That’s to be expected with a brand new booth. When Miller and Crawford did weigh in, the analysis was solid. This crew will get better with time, especially with Tirico as an anchor. Expect them to be together for the Western Conference Final this season.

The Feel

Whether or not NBC would pass the “vibe check” was probably the number one question for fans going into Tuesday’s game. And based on social media reaction (which, admittedly, isn’t necessarily a representative sample), NBC passed with flying colors.

Was this aided by some of the obvious nostalgia plays NBC went for? Sure. Did the laser beam peacock transition into “Roundball Rock” and AI-generated Jim Fagan during the intro help a bit? Probably. But if you’re NBC, why wouldn’t you capitalize on the fond memories people hold about your old telecasts?

The network also had the intangibles. It showed player intros with the in-arena PA announcer. It set the scene in its quintessential NBC way, calling back to the Thunder’s championship banner raise multiple times throughout the broadcast. It showed the ring ceremony. It highlighted the unique circumstances of Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets debut taking place in the city where he started his career.

And maybe the most novel “vibe” NBC successfully conveyed was one of celebration. Not only was it a celebration of NBC’s return to the NBA, but a celebration of the NBA itself. It was a breath of fresh air for NBA fans who have become all too accustomed to the hyper-critical coverage both TNT and ESPN have been known for in recent years. But crucially, it wasn’t corny. It wasn’t overly effusive. There was simply an appreciation for the greatness on display.

It turns out, NBA fans might’ve been justified in their excitement for NBC’s return. The network seems to be on a conquest to make the NBA fun again. And if you’re the league, you couldn’t be happier.