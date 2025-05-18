Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Mike Tirico doesn’t know exactly what role Michael Jordan will play in the revival of the NBA on NBC.

And honestly, it sounds like no one else does either.

During last week’s Upfronts, NBC announced that Jordan would be joining its NBA team in some capacity. The network gave him the vague moniker of “special contributor,” but didn’t offer much else in the way of specifics. Since then, reports have trickled in that Jordan is expected to appear in pre-taped segments rather than anything live or studio-based.

Michelle Beadle predicted it might be just two appearances. But who knows?

Tirico, who will serve as the lead play-by-play voice for NBA on NBC, told Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show that Jordan’s role is still evolving, and might continue to evolve once the season starts.

“I’m excited that he would even consider doing it,” Tirico said Friday.

But that’s beside the point. Patrick wants to know how Tirico would use him.

“I don’t know without talking with him what his level of granular NBA following the league transaction by transaction level is right now,” Tirico replied. “But from time in management and ownership and, obviously, the unbelievable playing career, and the way the game has evolved, I think there’s a unique space to hear from Michael, where the game is, where it’s going. And I’m curious what he thinks about a 3-on-1 guy’s run to the 3-point line. I’m curious what he thinks, as a guy that wanted to play so often, about the amount of play guys have, and the style of the way the game is now played now on both ends of the floor. Even that alone, I would be curious.

“So, I don’t think it’s one of those — you don’t want Michael, I don’t think, sitting at the desk trading opinions of the moment on this or that. I’d like to hear it at a high level. How that manifests itself? I don’t know. I hope I get to be involved with it a little bit, but look, any chance to hear Michael Jordan talk basketball, I’m signing up for. I’m hoping it involves something good.”

Patrick agreed. Jordan’s probably not sitting behind a studio desk with Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter. Instead, he floated a different idea, something more like Detail, the film room-style series the late Kobe Bryant created for ESPN.

“I think maybe you could treat it like Kobe did, Details, where Kobe kind of went in the lab,” Patrick said. “And you have to have somebody with Mike to kind of help him, guide him along with things. ‘What do you see here?’ ‘What would you do here?’ Then, maybe, you could get that on his terms, so then he can go out and play 36 holes, which is really important.”

Hard to argue with that.

“Look, to have anything related to Michael Jordan connected to the NBA is really good,” Tirico said. “I did get to hang out on Monday in New York with Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford, and Vince Carter, part of our team. I saw Melo at the Derby. I’m just excited about our group. It’ll be fun to get back into the league and do it with guys who are contemporary to the league, and still connected in so many ways. It’s going to be a blast, and whatever Michael brings is pretty special.