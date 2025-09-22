Photo Credit: NBC

During what was a slow first half for the Kansas City Chiefs offense in Sunday night’s game against the New York Giants, NBC’s cameras caught a heated sideline argument between coach Andy Reid and star tight end Travis Kelce.

Of course, we’ve seen this before. The two notably had an intense argument during Super Bowl LVIII, which included Kelce bumping into Reid. That was referenced by play-by-play man Mike Tirico during Sunday night’s game.

“We’ve seen them before, kind of get heated there,” Tirico said. “But you can sense the frustration on both sides of that story.”

“It’s not their offense,” color analyst Cris Collinsworth added. “Because they don’t have their players running this offense. On the outside, they don’t have the skill players they once had.”

Later, as Reid was headed to the locker room for halftime, he was interviewed by NBC’s Melissa Stark. And while Stark didn’t specifically reference Kelce, she asked Reid about the frustration on the sideline.

“We’ve seen a lot of frustration and emotion from your key players, star players, on the sideline. What’s your message to the team?” Stark asked.

“That’s OK,” Reid replied. “We need some juice. So that’s good.”

Reid is undeniably right about one thing. The Chiefs need some juice.

While Kansas City was leading at the time of his comments, it was a narrow 9-6 lead. Notably, the Chiefs failed to score a touchdown in the first half of the game. More significantly, Kansas City, like New York, entered Sunday night’s game at 0-2.

To their credit, the credits did seem to have more juice coming out of the locker room in the second half as they scored their first touchdown of the game on the opening series.