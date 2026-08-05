Credit: NBC Sports

Mike Florio has a broadcast studio in his house in West Virginia, and it’s good enough that people back home sometimes can’t tell whether he’s using it or working out of NBC’s Connecticut facility.

Football Night in America will be on the road every week of the 2026 NFL season for the first time, scrapping the hybrid format that had kept the show’s primary panel largely anchored in Stamford. Florio, an NFL insider who splits his time between FNIA and his own PFT Live, says he won’t be making the trip for all 18 of those road games.

“They’re going to let me decide which trips to make, and which games I should just stay home,” Florio told Front Office Sports.

Florio hosts PFT Live and runs Pro Football Talk out of the same home setup that let him work from West Virginia through the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and the operation ran without interruption, with viewers none the wiser.

“The travel disruption impacts PFT Live, and impacts my productivity for ProFootballTalk,” Florio said. “So, the farther the trip, the less likely I’m going to go. And I’ve got the studio in my house. In 2020 and 2021, I was home every weekend, and it’s fairly seamless, to the point where when I’m in studio in Connecticut, and I run into people back home in West Virginia, they think that I’m home even when I’m in the studio.”

Florio’s thinking, then, comes down to distance. He wants to join FNIA for games that are reasonably close, while leaning on the remote setup for the ones that aren’t.

“So, they’ve got the technology in place where I can be home every weekend, but I want to get to as many as I can that are reasonably distanced so it’s not a major disruption,” he continued. “Travel is just a challenge when it comes to being as productive as I’d like to be.”

Florio working out his own travel schedule is a small piece of a much larger turnover

Tony Dungy confirmed his departure in March after 17 seasons, closing out a run that included his final year alongside Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth on the show’s old satellite desk. That trio’s exit had been building since February, when Awful Announcing reported that Harrison was unlikely to return and Collinsworth’s role was in question, effectively signaling the end of the format that split the show between a Stamford studio and a traveling satellite crew. Fantasy analyst Matthew Berry followed in April, with Awful Announcing reporting that his return wasn’t likely even as talks over some other role with NBC continued. Chris Simms rounded out the list of departures, revealing on PFT Live that NBC had informed him the week before he wouldn’t be part of the new-look show.

What’s left is a main set built around Maria Taylor, Mike Tomlin, Jason Garrett, and Devin McCourty, with Florio contributing on the terms he’s carved out for himself. The crew will get its first look together on air Thursday, with NBC’s Hall of Fame Game broadcast of the Cardinals and Panthers doubling as Tomlin’s debut as a studio analyst.

Exciting things are on the way from the FNIA Crew. 🙌 📺: NFL Hall of Fame Game: Thursday 7 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/OGEUwdbxae — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 4, 2026

Just how many of those 18 stops Florio actually makes once the regular season starts remains to be seen.