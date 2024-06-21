Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports has added an Olympics icon to its coverage of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Per a Friday release, Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, will be part of NBC’s Olympics coverage this summer.

Phelps will be part of NBC’s primetime and daytime shows, airing on NBC and Peacock and various live swimming events. As previously announced, those events will be called by the long-running pair of Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines, with Elizabeth Beisel and Melissa Stark also contributing.

This isn’t Phelps’ first rodeo as an NBC’s Olympics coverage analyst. Three years ago, Phelps had a similar role during the Tokyo Games, contributing to primetime coverage and calling some events alongside Hicks and Gaines.

“We are excited to have Michael return to our coverage across both daytime and primetime, and of course, the place where no one knows more about winning – at the pool,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production. “With his ability to analyze and entertain, our viewers are in for another gold-medal performance.”

NBC isn’t waiting until next month to bring Phelps into the fray. He’ll work the U.S. Olympic Trials alongside Hicks and Gaines beginning Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

If NBC wants to fill out its analyst roster with former Olympians, they can’t do much better than adding not just the greatest swimmer of all time but arguably the greatest Olympian of all time.

[NBC Sports]