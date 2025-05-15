Edit by Liam McGuire

It was huge news when NBC announced that basketball legend Michael Jordan would contribute to their forthcoming NBA coverage.

However, after the dust settled, the question became what, exactly, would His Airness be doing during the NBA on NBC broadcasts? What did being a “special contributor” entail? And do we really think he’s going to show up that often?

Puck’s John Ourand reported earlier in the week that Jordan was unlikely to be a regular contributor.

Now, CNBC’s Alex Sherman is offering further clarification, reporting that while Jordan’s role remains “nebulous,” the initial plan is for him to “appear in taped segments during the season to provide analysis that will air during pregame shows or halftime shows.”

That doesn’t sound as exciting as having him in the studio to break down Xs and Os, but you take Jordan how you can get him. Plus, all reports on this situation have clarified that his role is still taking shape and could evolve over time.

Ultimately, Jordan’s value to NBC is based more on nostalgia than analysis. The six-time NBA champion has long avoided media roles and, aside from The Last Dance, doesn’t put himself out there very often. Getting him to dip his toe is worth whatever they’re paying, especially if he starts getting used to it and wants to expand his role.