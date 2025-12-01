On October 28th, NBC aired and posted another installment of the highly watched and discussed “MJ: Insights to Excellence” series. Halloween, Veterans Day, and Thanksgiving have all come and gone, with many fans wondering when Jordan would return, espousing his unique insights into excellence.

Particularly, sports media circles and savvy fans have wondered if perhaps NBC was out of bits from the original interview, given the one-month hiatus? Did the original interview only provide a limited number of insights into excellence? Reports surfaced that 2-3 more interviews were likely in the cards, but with the gap in new segments, many NBA fans were showing withdrawal symptoms, as seen below.

Last night on Sunday Night Football, we got half of an answer as NBC teased the return of Jordan.

After more than a month off, 'MJ: Insights to Excellence' will return to NBC. — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) 2025-12-01T17:16:06.642Z

And now we wait with bated breath. Will this be from a more recently taped interview, signaling a new era in the “Insights to Excellence” universe? Will the setting or wardrobe be any different than the first one? We here at Awful Announcing will go over every aspect of the new video to discern as much as we can about this new interview.

We reached out to NBC, who are treating Jordan’s role with the network and the interview series, as a matter of national security, responding: “we’re not providing any additional information.” We may not have answers on Tuesday regarding whether a second interview occurred or not. But at least we’ll get a much needed fix of insights to excellence.