Mar 10, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Scottie Scheffler, right, congratulates his caddie Ted Scott after they won the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Golf fans want fewer commercials during PGA Tour broadcasts. Mastercard will make that a reality, at least this week.

Sports Business Journal reported Tuesday that Mastercard will sponsor segments during this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. Instead of cutting to a commercial break, the telecast will show player-caddie interactions, with audio featuring their conversation accompanied by Mastercard-branded graphics. There will be limited announcer commentary during those segments.

According to SBJ, the API broadcasts on Golf Channel and NBC will feature “multiple” such segments Thursday through Sunday.

“We’re trying to provide as much meaningful and insightful content as possible to the audience,” Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard’s chief marketing and communications officer said (via SBJ). “We want deeper interactions that bring viewers closer to the action.”

Golf fans have been outspoken in complaining about commercials in recent years, leading the PGA, its sponsors, and broadcasters to make changes. For example, the final hour of the U.S. Open has been commercial-free since 2020. The Women’s PGA Championship has used the same approach.

Callaway Golf has also sponsored commercial-free segments on broadcasts in recent years.

It makes sense for Mastercard to unveil this new sponsor integration at the API, because it is the tournament’s presenting sponsor.

Rajamannar said Mastercard, now in its 21st year as API presenting sponsor, is very pleased with its relationship.

“The reality is the sport is doing very, very well,” Rajamannar said (via SBJ). “Being in the financial services space, looking at our ROI is very important to us, and we’re seeing that it’s working very well.”